Bossier deputies arrest two following argument

PLAIN DEALING, LA (KSLA) - An alleged prostitution deal cost a Plain Dealing man and woman more than they bargained for.

55-year-old Margaret Turks and 59-year-old John Webb were arrested by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office after an alleged argument over $50 and beer.

Bossier Sheriff deputies say Webb would not give Turks her purse when she tried to leave his home. Turks reportedly told authorities Webb had not given him his change from $50 after he only received $20 worth of services.

Turks, according to deputies called 911 and deputies say they arrived to find the two fighting in the front yard.

Both Turks and Webb are behind bars, facing unknown charges.

