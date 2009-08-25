Huntington H.S. teacher arrested

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - There is more bad press for Huntington H.S. with the arrest of a teacher on drug charges over the weekend.

Bossier City Police say 61-year-old Richard Forcht was allegedly following underage girls around the Louisiana Boardwalk on Saturday.

Officers tell KSLA News 12 Forcht smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech. Bossier officers say they later found Lortab and Viagra tablets on Forcht without a prescription.

Forcht was arrested for disturbing the peace.

