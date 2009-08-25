Police identify suspects in S'port Circle K robbery

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport Police have now identified the suspects responsible for robbing a Shreveport convenience store Tuesday morning.

Police now need the public's help in finding them. The suspects have been identified by police as Travis Cox and Jerome Pipkins.

The two allegedly robbed the Circle K store, located in the 6100 block of W. 70th St. around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say both Cox and Pipkins should be considered armed and dangerous and advise that if you see them to contact police immediately.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cox and Pipkins, call Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.