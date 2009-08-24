Texas woman jailed for bank fraud in S'port

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Texas woman faces fraud charges for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from other people's bank accounts.

Caddo Parish investigators say 38-year-old Heather Jones of Fort Worth was arrested at a Shreveport bank when she tried to withdraw money from another woman's account using a fake ID.

Investigators recently released a picture and description of Jones after she was able to withdraw money from other area banks. Investigators say over the weekend, a bank teller recognized Jones and called Shreveport Police, who came to the bank and took Jones into custody.

Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force Detective Alan Davidson said Jones managed to steal more than $20,000 over the last two weeks and had tried to steal another $13,000 using withdrawal slips with a forged signature. Davidson said the victims did not know Jones and couldn't say how she got personal bank information.

Jones remains in jail on five counts of bank fraud and five counts of forgery.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.