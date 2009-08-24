Man facing more jail time for multiple crimes

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A man recently convicted of the attempted first-degree murder of a Shreveport police officer returns to court Monday morning.

Lucien Trammell faces arraignment as a multiple offender after his attempted first-degree murder conviction back in July.

Trammell was accused of shooting officer John Madjerick in the face and neck in January of last year.

He now faces a sentence of 33 to 100 years in prison.

