Bossier City stabbing ruled self-defense

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Police say a Sunday night stabbing that left a Shreveport man dead was done in self-defense.

Bossier City investigators say 52-year-old George Lee Watson went to a home in the 3200 block of Murphy Street about 11 pm Sunday night and got into a physical altercation with the 43-year-old man who was staying there.

According to investigators, Watson assaulted the man with a window sash weight and hit him several times before the man grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed Watson several times. Watson was taken to LSU Hospital where he later died.

The man police say Watson assaulted suffered moderate injuries to his arms while fending off the attack. He did not go to the hospital.

After the man was interviewed by investigators, it was determined the attack happened because of an ongoing dispute between the victim and Watson. Investigators believe the man stabbed Watson in self-defense, and no charges are expected.

