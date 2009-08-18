Armed robber hits Bowie Cty. store

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a convenience store on Monday.

The incident happened about 3:30 Monday afternoon at the Quick Stop #1 just outside the Texarkana city Limits.

The clerk told police a man walked in with a paper towel over his face and took the cash register drawer. The clerk said he couldn't tell if the weapon the man had was a knife or a screwdriver.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Bowie County Sheriff's Office.

