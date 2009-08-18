Benton man arrested for agg. assault

BENTON, LA (KSLA) -A Benton, Louisiana man is behind bars in Bossier Parish this Tuesday after he allegedly pointed a pistol at a man who was standing under his own carport.

According to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office, 49-year-old Ralph Stephens was a passenger in an F-150 that pulled up in front of the victim's home.

The victim told deputies Stephens pointed a silver pistol at him.





Stephens now faces a charge of aggravated assault, his bond is pending.

