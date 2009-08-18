Alleged accomplice in S'port pawn shop murder in court

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - In Caddo Parish court Tuesday, murder suspect, Jared Hullaby will appear before a judge.

Hullaby faces a count of 2nd degree murder in connection with the shooting and death of Matthew Robert back in June of 2008.

Robert was an employee at the Max's Pawn Shop on Linwood Ave., in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police say Hullaby allegedly followed two other suspects in the case to the pawn shop and waited across the street.

Witnesses tell Shreveport investigators that Hullaby claimed the gun used in the fatal shooting belonged to him.

Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest on this story.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.