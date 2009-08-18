S'port 2007 murder suspect in court

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -A suspect charged in the shooting death of a Shreveport woman during a suspected drug deal appears in court Tuesday morning.

Nelson "Boo" Youngblood is charged with the murder of Keisha Avery back in May of 2007.

Investigators say the shooting allegedly occurred when Youngblood and an accomplice attempted to rob Avery during a drug transaction.

Youngblood was arrested in November 2007 in Houston, Texas by the United States Marshal's Task Force.

His trial is set to begin on Aug. 24th.

