Houston woman gets 99 yrs. for mutilating son

HOUSTON, TX (KSLA) -A Texas woman will spend 99 years in prison for mutilating her newborn son.
A Houston, Texas jury handed up Katherine Nadal's fate Monday.
Nadal was found guilty of 1st degree felony injury to a child. Nadal allegedly mutilated her then five-week-old son back in 2007 by cutting off his genitals.
Nadal denies hurting her son and blamed the attack on the family's dog. Prosecutors say the woman was high on drugs at the time the infant was injured.
