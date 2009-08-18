Ingram faces 40 yrs. for killing ex-wife

WEBSTER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - An Ark-La-Tex man now faces up to 40 years in prison, after a jury convicted him of killing his ex-wife.

A Webster Parish jury spent six hours before finding Bobby Ingram guilty of manslaughter in the shooting and killing of Kim Ingram.

She died nearly three years ago during a struggle with her ex-husband Bobby in Webster Parish.

Sheriff Gary Sexton says the case should, "make yourself stop and think before reacting to anything in anger."

