Natchitoches Parish inmate still on the run

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA (KSLA) -A Natchitoches Parish prisoner is still on the loose Tuesday morning following an escape early Monday morning.

According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office, Zoran Johnson escaped from a farm crew Monday morning.

Johnson was said to be serving time for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of stolen goods.

