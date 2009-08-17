Texarkana suspected bank robber possibly strikes again

TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA)- Texarkana, Arkansas police say the man they are searching for accused of allegedly robbing a Texarkana bank Monday with a screwdriver may have struck again.

Police say that a man fitting the description of the suspect in a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank in Texarkana, robbed a Texarkana E-Z Mart convenience store early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning at the E-Z Mart located at Robin and Richmond Rds. in Texarkana.

The suspect in Tuesday morning's robbery, according to police also had a screwdriver and was wearing clothes similar to the previous robbery.

On Monday, the suspect allegedly robbed an Ark-La-Tex bank using a screwdriver. It all happened inside the Wells Fargo Bank at 7th and Hickory in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Surveillance video shows the bandit holding the screwdriver, before getting away with some cash.

Police suspect he's the same man who robbed another Wells Fargo Bank last month. If you have any information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at area code (903)793-STOP.

