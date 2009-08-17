Grambling mayor back in court

GRAMBLING, LA (KSLA) - The embattled mayor of Grambling is due in court again this week to face criminal charges.

Grambling mayor Martha Andrus was arrested last month on two counts of malfeasance in office, accused of mishandling city funds and removing computer equipment and files from city hall.

Andrus is also still facing a civil suit brought by the town council, which is asking the court to force Andrus to comply with previous court orders surrounding her management of city funds and staff.

Andrus has ignored repeated calls for resignation.

The mayor can not be removed from office because of an arrest, only a conviction. Or, she could be removed through a recall vote.

