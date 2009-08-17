Final group of GM employees go back to work

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - It's back to work for the rest of General Motors Shreveport's remaining employees.

Workers have been slowly returning back to work over the past few weeks, but the entire operation will be fully functional starting Monday, when the general assembly crew returns to the line.

The plant, which is scheduled to close by no later than June 2012, had been on temporary shutdown since June 15.

Employees of the stamping facility returned to work the last week of July, and paint and body workers came back last week.

The GM plant is also bringing back 80 to 100 former employees who had been permanently laid off or transferred to other plants.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.