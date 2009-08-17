"Suspicious fire" at Shreveport building

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport fire crews were working what they call a "suspicious fire" Sunday night.

The flames broke out around 9:30pm at 1515 Southern Avenue near Jacob Street.

Fire officials call the building a storage facility, and it appears the flames may have started from an outside dumpster next to the building.

The structure suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.

