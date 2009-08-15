Bossier martial arts instructor arrested for molestation

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier deputies arrested an Ark-La-Tex karate instructor, accused of molesting an underage girl.

40-year-old Richard Fatheree of Blanchard, Louisiana was taken into custody Friday morning after a woman reported her 15-year-old daughter had been kissed by Fatheree.

Fatheree is said to be the martial arts instructor at Pak's Karate, located in the 5300 block of Barksdale Blvd., in Bossier City.

Deputies say Fatheree also allegedly sent the 15-year-old text messages telling her that he loved her and a letter telling her he wanted to marry her.

Bossier Sheriff's investigators also report that Fatheree has allegedly kissed the 15-year-old on numerous occasions between April 1, 2009 and July 29, 2009.

Investigators say Fatheree admitted to never going beyond kissing.

Fatheree faces a charge of molestation of a juvenile.

