Man arrested for aggravated assault of SPD officer

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -An Ark-La-Tex man is now behind bars; accused of attacking an off duty Shreveport Police officer.

30-year-old Carl Lenord of Stonewall, Louisiana allegedly attacked the off duty officer at a Shreveport restaurant early Saturday morning.

Shreveport Police say at about 1:45 a.m. Lenord grabbed two knives after refusing to leave the ‘Break-N-Run' restaurant, located off Mansfield Rd. and allegedly cut the officer on both wrists and then took off in a vehicle.

Police captured Lenord a short time later, just a block away from the restaurant.

Lenord now faces charges of 2nd degree aggravated battery, aggravated assault, entering and remaining after being forbidden and driving while intoxicated.

The officer involved has been identified as Officer Chad Denham and he is reported to be in good condition.

