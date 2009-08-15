Arrest made in TX toddler accidental shooting

TIMPSON, TX (KSLA) -Timpson, Texas police has made an arrest in an accidental shooting involving a toddler.

Last week, KSLA News 12 first reported the incident concerning a toddler shooting another toddler after a gun was left in a bedroom where the children were playing.

Friday, Timpson Police announced arresting 20-year-old Robert Osby in connection to that accidental shooting.

According to police, the child was released from the hospital and is doing well.

