Arrest made in TX toddler accidental shooting

TIMPSON, TX (KSLA) -Timpson, Texas police has made an arrest in an accidental shooting involving a toddler.
Last week, KSLA News 12 first reported the incident concerning a toddler shooting another toddler after a gun was left in a bedroom where the children were playing.
Friday, Timpson Police announced arresting 20-year-old Robert Osby in connection to that accidental shooting.
According to police, the child was released from the hospital and is doing well.
