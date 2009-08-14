Bossier police arrest motorcyclist after chase

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - A motorcyclist is now recovering in a Bossier Hospital after police say he fled from officers following a traffic violation.

27-year-old Michael Zeigler of Bossier City allegedly passed a Bossier officer on his motorcycle with no license plate.

Police say the officer attempted to stop Zeigler and that's when Zeigler accelerated in an attempt to get away from the officer.

Ziegler allegedly raced west down Shed Rd. and at one point traveled into the path of oncoming traffic. He then, according to police, headed south on Meadowview Dr. onto East Texas St. while running two stop signs then cut through the parking lot of a nearby McDonald's and then headed south on Industrial Dr.

Police say as officers followed a distance from Ziegler, eventually Ziegler lost control and crashed at a railroad crossing in the 3600 block of Industrial Dr.

Zeigler was wearing a helmet and only suffered minor injuries, but was taken to LSU for treatment.

He now faces charges of aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, two counts of disregarding a stop sign, no license plate or insurance, failure to register, driving through a parking lot from one highway for the purpose of entering another highway, no motorcycle endorsement on his license and improper passing.

Zeigler will be booked into the Bossier City Jail upon his release from the hospital.

