S'port men arrested for impersonating a cop

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -The Shreveport Police Department has arrested two men for impersonating an officer near downtown Shreveport.

The incident happened a little before 2 a.m. Thursday morning in the 1000 block of Texas Ave. in downtown Shreveport.

Police say an off duty officer spotted an unmarked Ford Crown Victoria blocking a lane of traffic. The officer allegedly saw two masked men questioning a male in front of his vehicle.

Upon alerting on duty officials, officers caught up with the two suspects who have been identified as 24-year-old Shane Lewis and 25-year-old Jemayel Warren, both of Shreveport.

The two were allegedly still wearing masks were arrested and officers say the two claimed to be "Fugitive Recovery Agents" and were searching for a female.

Both Lewis and Warren are now in the Shreveport City Jail facing a charge of false impersonation of an official and wearing a mask or hood in public.

Shreveport Police are asking if anyone has any information concerning this case to call Shreveport Police detectives at 318-673-6955 or CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373.

