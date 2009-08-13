Two arrested on S'port interstate after speeding stop

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Two people are now behind bars in Shreveport following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

The traffic stop happened around 3:30 a.m. on Eastbound Interstate 20 near the Monkhouse Dr. exit.

Shreveport police say a driver flew by the officer as he was parked monitoring traffic on the interstate. Police say the driver was going more than 100 miles per hour.

Both the driver and passenger were arrested for outstanding warrants. The driver was also cited for driving without insurance, no driver's license and speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour.

