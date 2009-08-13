Shop burglars take shoes, leave thousands in damage

By Liz Elan - bio | email

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - "It gets worse and worse every time." Candice is used to getting woken up in the middle of the night. "Pretty much every other two weeks,sometimes a month," she said.

Just after 4am Thursday, burglars broke in with a hammer through a cinder block wall of the Candi Shoppe clothing store in the 1700 block of Kings Highway.

"It gets tiring because your hard work and your money goes in to this to help your family, feed your children and people who don't want to get a real job get out there and take from you."

Yung says this time they were after shoes. "They are really not getting too much. It's the damage that goes to the doors, to the bricks."

At The Candi Shoppes other location on Linwood, Yung and her family have beefed up security including a surveillance system to stop the break ins.

"This is our second store and they are learning they can get in this one so we will do the same and keep going."

A positive outlook amid thousands of dollars to fix the latest damage, plus a new security system to stop it once and for all.