Texarkana police looking for robbery suspect

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - Texarkana Police say they arrested two juveniles for demanding money from a person outside of a store, and then hitting the victim on the head with a gun when that person refused to give them what they wanted.

It happened at the Family Dollar store in the 1700 block of New Boston Road around 2:30pm Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses told police the three suspects took off, but police were able to find and arrest two of them and charge them with aggravated robbery.

If you have any information about the third person involved, contact Texarkana Crimestoppers at (903)793-STOP.

