Springhill Jail escapee on the run

SPRINGHILL, LA (KSLA) - Police in Springhill are looking for a jail escapee. Bobby Tymetrius Cooper escaped from Springhill Jail on Wednesday.

Cooper was out of his jail cell for an interview and using the telephone. The officers were briefly distracted and Cooper bolted for the door and fled the Police Department.

Cooper is a 29-year-old, black male. He is 5'7" and weighs 200 lbs.

Cooper was originally jailed on charges of a drive-by shooting on 8/11/09.

He turned himself and the weapon used into authorities late Tuesday night after learning officers were looking for him in connection with the shooting.

If you see Cooper or know where he is, please call Springhill Police at (318)539-5211

