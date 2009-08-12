Benton narcotics operation nets 9 arrests

BENTON, LA (KSLA) - An undercover operation in Benton, Louisiana nets nine arrests, that's according to Benton Police.

Benton Police say all nine were arrested for possession of marijuana.

Police say two of the nine were captured during a 'Buy Bust Operation' at the Dixie Mart on Hwy. 3 in Benton.

Search warrants for narcotics led authorities to a house in the 800 block of Louis Ave., there police say five of the nine arrests were made.

Two others were arrested following another narcotics warrant at a home in the 900 block of Lee St.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.