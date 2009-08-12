BCPD makes arrest in woman's abduction

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Bossier City detectives have made an arrest in connection with a woman who had been abducted early Wednesday morning from her job.

Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 24-year old Katoya Smith Johnson this afternoon for second degree kidnapping and have an arrest warrant for her husband 31-year old Christopher Michael Johnson on a charge of second degree kidnapping.

At around 7:30 a.m., Bossier City police were called to the Family Dollar Store off of Barksdale Blvd. Witnesses tell police, that a man, Christopher Johnson, walked into the Family Dollar Store and forced a woman out the store and into a vehicle.

At the time, Johnson indicated that he was armed with a weapon and threatened to harm the victim and the employee if the victim did not comply.

Christopher Johnson then drove the vehicle to his house in Shreveport where the victim was allowed to leave a few hours later. She was not harmed.

Detectives say both suspects are acquainted with the victim and that the kidnapping stemmed from a dispute Christopher Johnson had with her.

According to police, the woman reportedly called Bossier City Police two hours after the incident and told them that she is okay.

Anyone with information regarding Christopher Johnson is asked to call detectives at (318)741-8626 or Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318)424-4100.

Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest in this still developing story.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.