Suspect in S'port apartment complex shooting arrested

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -Shreveport Police have arrested a man wanted in connection for the murder of a Shreveport man Wednesday morning at an apartment complex.

23-year-old Jerome Thompson was arrested Thursday night according to Shreveport Police.

Thompson was wanted on an arrest warrant for a charge of 2nd degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Tremaine Perkins.

Perkins' body was found slumped in between two cars at the Country Club Marina Apartments, located in the 4200 block of Lakeshore Dr. early Wednesday morning.

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Word spread quickly to the family of Tremaine Perkins that the 24 year old was laying face down in the parking lot of The Country Club Apartments on Lakeshore Drive in Shreveport.

It was a grizzly wake up call for residents just after 7 Wednesday morning. "He was a good fellow, he was a good dude, he worked and everything," said one neighbor.

Shreveport police responded to a shots fired call in the area around 3:20am. "Officers were on the call for about 15 minutes and were not able to locate anything." said SPD Cpl.Bill Goodin.

Just before 7am, police received another call. This time they found exactly what they were looking for.

"Our officers arrived on scene and did locate an adult male who had been shot several times," said Goodin.

For hours the body remained in plain view in the parking lot for everyone to see as investigators worked the scene.

"Our investigators and crime scene investigators are working to sort this out and determine who is responsible," he said.

And as Perkins was taken away just before 9am, his family stood just feet away, a mother who must find a way to say goodbye.

