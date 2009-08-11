Man suspected in murder of S'port teen in court

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a Shreveport teen had his day in court Tuesday.
20-year-old Norman "Don" Heflin is charged with the 1st degree murder of 17-year-old Phillipe Levine.
Levine was shot and killed back in June at University Elem. School in Shreveport.
Heflin fled the state following the alleged shooting murder and agents with the United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force apprehended Heflin in the state of Massachusetts.
