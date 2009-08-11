S'port man arrested for burglarizing church

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is now behind bars for reportedly burglarizing the church that he worked for.
27-year-old Kevin Murphy is accused of breaking into the Shreveport Community Church, back on August 2, 4, and 6th.
Caddo deputies say Murphy was employed by the church at one time, but not when he broke in through a side door after hours.
Authorities believe he took cash from the café located within the church. Detectives are also searching for another suspect who was with Murphy during the break-ins.
