Bossier fugitive captured in Haughton

HAUGHTON, LA (KSLA) - A work release inmate from Bossier Maximum was re-captured in Haughton Tuesday morning, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.

33-year-old Demetrius Marston was arrested earlier in 2009 on a disturbing the peace charge, say deputies.

Marston was serving a 60-day work release sentence and after 34 days of work, Marston stopped showing up for work.

Deputies say Marston was found Tuesday morning, according to deputies doing roofing work at a home in Dogwood South in Haughton, Louisiana.

Marston now faces charges of simple escape.

