GM workers back on line

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Nearly 500 General Motors employees went back on the line early Monday morning.

They've been off for the past nine weeks during the summer shutdown.

One week from Monday, on August 17th, 400 more employees will return to work.

The GM plant will also bring back 80 to 100 former employees, who had been permanently laid-off or transferred to other plants.

"We think it's a good day for GM, because they are getting production back rolling and this is a day I'm going to say also nationwide the various plants that have been shut down are cranking back up," says Doug Ebey, United Auto Workers President.

Ebey also says that A.I., one of the local suppliers for the Shreveport GM plant, had employees return to work today, as well.

