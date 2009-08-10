Elm Grove man steals from employer

ELM GROVE, LA (KSLA) - An Elm Grove man is behind bars, on felony theft charges.

Thirty-three-year-old Russell Owens is accused of stealing from his employer, and then pawning the items.

One of the stolen items was a handgun and detectives were able to locate it at a Bossier City pawn shop.

That's when they learned that Owens was their suspect.

He's also suspected in several other burglary cases in the Elm Grove-Haughton area.

He's facing a list of charges and has a bond of $170,000.

