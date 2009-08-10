2 MS men arrested for allegedly selling drugs

BOSSIER PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Two Mississippi arrested for allegedly selling drugs in Bossier Parish.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested 32-year-old Marlin McCrary, and 29-year-old Nathan Myers both of Duck Hill, Mississippi, for allegedly trying to sell drugs to undercover agents, in the Airline Drive Wal-Mart parking lot.

Both men are charged with distribution of schedule 3 narcotics, and possession with intent to distribute.

