Man accused of shooting wife, now in jail

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - A man accused of fatally shooting his wife, and then himself, is out of the hospital, and behind bars.

Authorities arrested 42-year-old John Thomas Wright on suspicion of murder in the death of 34-year-old Lee-Ann Wright.

It happened one week ago on August 3rd at a deer camp in Wilton, in Little River County.

John Wright was sent to a Little Rock hospital to recover, but has been discharged, and is now in jail.

Little River County authorities have yet to determine a motive.

