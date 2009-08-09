Natural gas rig worries parents

By Nick Guillory - email | bio | Twitter

Bossier City, LA (KSLA) - The school in question is Curtis Elementary in South Bossier City and it begs the question---how close is 'too close' for drilling near our children's schools.

Some parents in the neighborhood next to Curtis Elementary didn't seem to even notice the drill just until KSLA News 12 told them about it Sunday.

Now parents are questioning why it's so close to where their children go to school.

Petrohawk has installed this natural gas drill about 400 feet away from the back of the school's playground. This is the first test of the Haynesville Shale in Bossier City.

Bossier Schools Superintendent DC Machen wants to reassure parents that the well does not pose a threat to the school or the children.

Some parents disagree, "You know what precautions can be made if there is an explosion? You know how fast could you get our children out of harms way at that point of an explosion its too late," said Julie Cummings.

Petrohawk Energy Corporation released a statement that said it will only have the site active for about 50 days.

The company said it is in compliance with the Department of Natural Resources and Bossier City regulations for drilling.

There are different rules for different situations, but according to the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association, the general rule is that the rig must be located at least 500 feet from a home or dwelling.

For more information: http://www.loga.la/

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.