CSO arrests former Caddo teacher

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff's detectives arrested a Shreveport teacher and coach for allegedly having improper sexual conduct with a student.
26-year-old Joshua Alexander is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old Evangel Christian Academy student on at least one occasion during the 2007-2008 school year.
Alexander was a substitute teacher and football coach for Evangel at the time, according to detectives.
Sheriff investigators say it happened during a gathering of players and students at Alexander's house.
Alexander says he is no longer a coach at Evangel and resigned from a new coaching position at Loyola College Prep.
©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>