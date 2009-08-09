CSO arrests former Caddo teacher

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff's detectives arrested a Shreveport teacher and coach for allegedly having improper sexual conduct with a student.

26-year-old Joshua Alexander is accused of having sex with a 17-year-old Evangel Christian Academy student on at least one occasion during the 2007-2008 school year.

Alexander was a substitute teacher and football coach for Evangel at the time, according to detectives.

Sheriff investigators say it happened during a gathering of players and students at Alexander's house.

Alexander says he is no longer a coach at Evangel and resigned from a new coaching position at Loyola College Prep.

