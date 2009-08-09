Texas man arrested in Caddo for child porn

CADDO PARISH, LA (KSLA) -A lost cell phone led to criminal charges in Caddo Parish for a Texas man.

That's after the phone was found and investigators found child porn on the device.

Caddo deputies say employees at a truck stop contacted the Caddo Sheriff's Office after finding the phone which is said to belong to William Parker of Marshall, Texas.

When Parker returned to retrieve his phone, Parker was greeted by Caddo detectives instead.

