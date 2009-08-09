S'port Police investigate accidental shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police say a man's show and tell about his shotgun could have easily turned into a fatality when the man accidentally shot himself.

The incident happened Friday night, according to police in the Martin Luther King Jr., neighborhood.

Police say Charles Bagley stopped his bike near Russell Rd. and Martin Luther King Dr. to show some friends his shotgun.

As he grabbed the shotgun out of the bag, investigators say the gun went off and hit Bagley in the right foot.

Medics rushed Bagley to an area hospital; he is expected to be okay. Police have yet to file any charges against Bagley.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.