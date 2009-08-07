From the Frontlines: Working on Command Outpost Carver

Command Outpost (COP) Carver in Iraq is getting a facelift, thanks to Fort Polk soldiers with the 46th Engineer Battalion.
The project is being overseen by the 225th Engineer Brigade of which the 46th Engineer Battalion is a part of.
