2 people hurt after separate shootings in S'port

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport Police are looking for the suspects involved in a pair of separate shootings Thursday night.

The first one happened just after 9:00 pm in the 3600 block of Milam Street. Police say 21-year-old Dionda Smith was walking down the street with a friend when someone in a passing car shot at them. Police say Smith was hit once in the upper part of her body. She was taken to LSU Hospital with serious injuries. At last report she was in stable condition.

Police describe the car as a blue, four-door Oldsmobile Delta 88 with a primer-colored hood and front driver's-side fender.

The second shooting happened just before 11:00 pm in the 4100 block of Baxter Street. According to police, 20-year-old Carlos Ary was walking down the street when a white SUV drove up. Police say someone in the SUV yelled something at Ary, then shot him once in the right leg. Ary was taken to LSU Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the Shreveport Police Department's Detective Office or Crimestoppers at 673-7373.

