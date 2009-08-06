Delivery of swine flu vaccine set for Sept

LONDON (AP) - The World Health Organization says vaccine manufacturers are on track to start delivering the first batches of swine flu vaccine in September.

Marie-Paule Kieny, WHO's vaccine director, says several drug makers have started testing the vaccine in humans and that early safety results should be available next month, clearing the way for its use.

Drug regulators in Europe and the U.S. have a fast-track approval process to make the vaccine available before extensive safety tests are completed.

Kieny said WHO expects to see reports of side effects once the vaccine is given to millions of people.

WHO has recommended the first recipients of the vaccine should be health care workers, perhaps followed by pregnant women and people with underlying health problems.

