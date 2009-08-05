Armed suspect hits S'port wireless store

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A gunman walked into a Shreveport cell phone store Wednesday morning and demanded money from the employees inside.

Shreveport Police say the robbery happened at the Metro PCS store in the 6700 block of Pines Road.

According to officers at the scene, employees gave the armed suspect an unknown amount of money. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

No one inside the store was injured.

At this time police continue to search the area looking for clues.

