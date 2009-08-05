Suspect sees picture on news, turns himself in

SPRINGHILL, LA (KSLA) - A man wanted by authorities in Texas and Louisiana turned himself in to police after seeing his mugshot on the news.

Springhill Police say Zamien White turned himself in late Tuesday night after he saw his picture on KSLA News 12 at 10.

White was wanted by Springhill Police on an attempted murder charge. Authorities in Whitehouse, TX wanted him on burglary charges. In Smith County, TX, he was wanted on an assault charge.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.