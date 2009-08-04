TX man indicted of killing 3, back in courtroom

CASS COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - The man accused of killing a family of three back in 1992, is back in the courtroom.

Michael Kevin Hailey was indicted back in 2007 for the strangling of his former girlfriend Jerry Butts, and her two daughters Mckenzie and Jessica in their Atlanta, Texas, home.

Tuesday's hearing involved several motions to dismiss the trial, because Hailey says he hasn't had a motion for a speedy trial.

The judge denied that motion, and he was also re-indicted.

The trial will start September 13th, in Nacogdoches County, Texas.

Hailey was serving time at Angola prison on a non-related charge when he was moved to Texas to face murder charges.

