Woman enters plea in E. TX state trooper death case

CASS COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - A woman accused in connection with the death of an east Texas state trooper was sentenced on Tuesday.

Jennifer Lynne Petrick will spend 7 years in prison for her role in the shooting death of state trooper Scott Burns, in April of 2008.

Petrick's boyfriend, Brandon Robertson, fired the fatal shots, but he ultimately took his own life, while on the run from officers.

Back in September, Petrick entered a plea of not guilty, but entered a plea deal this morning.

