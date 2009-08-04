S'port bank robbed, suspect on the run from police

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Happening right now in Shreveport:

Shreveport Police are right now on the scene of an armed robbery at a Shreveport bank.

The robbery happened shortly after Noon at the Home Federal Savings and Loan Association, located in the 6300 block of Youree Dr.

KSLA News 12 has learned that a man came into the bank with a large handgun, took an undisclosed amount of money.

Right now, police are at the Colonial Plaza Apartments, located in the 200 block of Sand Beach Blvd., which is right behind the bank.

Police now have the suspect surrounded and are working to apprehend him.

Stay with KSLA and KSLA.com for the very latest on this still developing story.

©2009 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.