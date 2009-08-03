AR woman found dead in camper

LITTLE RIVER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - Authorities are investigating the death of an Ark-La-Tex woman.

34-year-old Leanne Wright was found dead at a camper trailer 10 miles from her home in Wilton, Arkansas; that's in Little River County.

Sheriff's investigators say they found her husband, Joseph Wright, at the couple's home suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He survived that injury.

State police were at both locations today gathering evidence.

Joseph Wright was taken to a Little Rock hospital.

His condition is unknown at this time, but we were told by authorities that he lost sight in at least one eye.

