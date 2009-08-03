3 S'port men indicted on 1st degree murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Three men accused of killing a Shreveport man after firing into a crowd of people have been indicted on first-degree murder charges by a Caddo Parish grand jury.

It was back in April when 15-year-old Terrell Savore was shot and killed outside the Cannan Village Apartments on Patzman Street.

Police later identified and arrested 16-year-old Paul Jones, 16-year-old Joshua Brooks, and 18-year-old Jeremy Brooks: who was 17 at the time of the shooting.

Joshua Brooks was in court today facing an arraignment hearing. Jeremy Brooks and Paul Jones will go before a judge on Wednesday.

